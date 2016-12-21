Parents Killed in Icy Car Crash on Way to See Son Who Was Seriously Injured in Head-On Collision

A Missouri teen seriously injured in a car crash awoke from a medically induced coma only to learn his parents had died in a head-on collision on their way to the hospital.

Chris Hahn, 19, suffered several skull fractures and brain swelling after he struck an oncoming car Friday on an icy stretch of highway, authorities said.

Read: Injured Nurse Who Fell 100 Feed Down Ravine Thought She Would Die, Texted Parents

He was transported to a Columbia hospital. His parents, Daniel Hahn, 38, and Loretta Hendrickson, 37, were driving to the hospital later that afternoon to see their son when a vehicle crossed the center line and struck them head-on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Two people in the other car also died.

“Please help me in putting this man’s life back together,” wrote Alexa Daniel on a GoFundMe page she established to help the teenager, who works with her at an area Walmart.

Read: Twins Arrested in Vicious Stabbing of Their Parents: Cops

“He’s 19 years old, has a whole life ahead of him and I just hope to bring his life back to the way it was as much as I can,” Daniel told WDAF-TV.

Hahn was released from the hospital this week and “doing well” at home, Daniel wrote in a Wednesday update.

Watch: Man Put His Parents' Bodies in Acid After Killing and Dismembering Them: Cops

Related Articles: