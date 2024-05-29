Parents, educators plead for more local money for Durham schools

After hearing two hours of impassioned pleas for a higher public schools budget, Durham County commissioners said in interviews they have not ruled out raising taxes higher.

The budget proposed earlier this month by County Manager Kimberly Sowell offers a $13 million increase for the school district, whose leaders had requested more than $27 million in additional local money for the coming school year.

Here’s what the $13 million increase offered by the county manager could cover:

About $6.6 million is required for state-legislated items, like pre-programmed raises, retirement costs and other mandatory spending.

Another 20%, or $2.6 million goes directly to charter schools

That leaves an increase of $3.8 million for the school board to spend. That is insufficient to cover raises proposed for classified staff ($8.9 million) or teachers ($4.5 million).

Staff, weary from a year of unsettled pay tied to budgeting missteps, are considering leaving.

“You are going to lose so many teachers,” said 25-year teacher Earl Williams. “This one guy left because he could make more money handling baggage at RDU. Other teachers left because they don’t have the support.”

The Durham Association of Educators — which announced last week it now represents the majority of staff — warned the consequences of not giving out raises could be dire.

“Losing staff at any level, whether front office, classroom, cafeteria or custodial, threatens the relationships that exist at the very core of our education system and jeopardizes the future of our students.,” said middle school teacher Erin Bingaman.

What parents told the county

Parents said they fear an exodus.

“I don’t know if my kids’ teachers will still be present or they’re going to quit one Wednesday in the middle of the school year, because they can’t take it because they can’t pay their bills,” parent of three Andre Rivero said.

Rivero said he sees the cracks forming under his family’s feet.

“I understand that the state is sabotaging public education. So let me say, as a homeowner and a taxpayer, if they won’t pay for it, we will,” he said.

“Services are already cut to the core,” elementary school parent Emily Kahn said. “There is no more belt-tightening to do.”

Paige McCullough works on education policy for the People’s Alliance, a progressive local advocacy organization that supports the $27 million increase.

“We are operating in a statewide environment intent on destroying public education one starvation budget at a time,” she said. “In the meantime, we have kids to transport, feed, keep safe and educate.”

Each additional cent on Durham’s property tax rate adds about $5.3 million to the budget. The county manager proposed a tax-rate increase of 3.25-cents per $100 of assessed value. The city manager separately proposed a 3-cent tax-rate hike.

On a $254,000 house, the median in the city limits, the proposed city increase adds $98 and the proposed county increase adds $83 a year to the annual tax bill, which would total $3,507. Check the impact on your property online.

A politically safe year

County leaders have three remaining work sessions to finalize the budget ahead of a June 10 vote, the manager said.

Commissioners said they aren’t ruling out a higher tax increase, but they are keenly aware of next year’s Durham County tax reevaluation, which will drive property values higher for most.

This will be the final budget for three county commissioners.

Heidi Carter is retiring, and Nimasheena Burns and Brenda Howerton were not reelected in the Democratic primary.

“Public education is top priority for me and I think for this whole board,” Carter said after the meeting, adding that raising taxes higher is “always a consideration.”

“My concern is always going to be for our children first,” Howerton said.

Nida Allam and Wendy Jacobs will not have to run for re-election again until 2028.

“We love our schools. I think it’s just important for us to also figure out like the balance of all the different areas that Durham County needs to fund and serve,” Allam said before the board headed into closed session Tuesday night..

Allam was making an unexpectedly early return to chambers after giving birth to her second child two weeks ago.

“It’s gonna to come down to the board’s discussion,” she said. “We need three people to come to consensus for any change to the manager’s recommended budget.”