Parents discovered bruises on their child. Then the school turned over video
A Colorado public school employee is accused of assaulting a child with severe autism on a school bus after his parents noticed unexplained injuries.
Millions of people around the world are affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Both as kids and later in life, these individuals and their families need better detection, treatment and support solutions that will help them live with autism. Autism Impact Fund (AIF) was a pioneer when it emerged in 2021, three years after the son of its co-founder and managing partner, Chris Male, was diagnosed with ASD.
The Hot Wheels Flippin Fast was created with input from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network so that there’s no wrong way to play with it.
Hinge Health, a nine-year-old company that offers a digital solution to treat chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, cut approximately 10% of its workforce on Thursday, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The company said people who were laid off worked across various functions; according to employees posting on LinkedIn, some were engineers. Before the layoffs, Hinge had more than 1,700 employees, according to a LinkedIn estimate.
None of O.J. Simpson's former teams reacted to his death on Thursday.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men. Black men in the U.S. are 70% more likely to be diagnosed with the disease.
Here are some of the key moments in the life of the NFL star turned actor acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and her friend in the so-called trial of the century.
O.J. Simpson, one of the most infamous figures in U.S. history, had been battling cancer.
A 2003 Subaru Baja found in a self-service wrecking yard in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Meta is bringing nudity protection tests to Instagram and restricting messages from potential abusers.
The number of single adult women in the US is at its highest level ever — and for many of them, the risk of running out of money in retirement is a serious concern.
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
YouTube's comments section, historically, has had a bad reputation, but a change rolling out could prevent kids from wading into the comments cesspool. In an email to parents who supervise a child's account, the company announced the introduction of a "read-only" comments option on their child's supervised experience on YouTube. The feature will roll out in the "coming weeks," says YouTube.
The league is investigating Jontay Porter over several betting irregularities in which player props on him all hit after he left games early.
Vincent Goodwill talks through a crazy NBA night that included a serious injury for Giannis, the Clippers embarrassing the Suns and another breakout game for Victor Wembanyama.
Bonus: The body cream contains skin-firming, cellulite-busting collagen.
Checkr, a 10-year-old startup that offers employee background checks and was last valued at $5 billion in April 2022, has laid off 382 employees as companies are not significantly hiring talent. TechCrunch exclusively learned that Checkr conducted the layoffs across all departments and different levels on Tuesday. The San Francisco–based startup confirmed the layoffs in an email.
Nothing has gone right for the Bucks this season, and it's tough to imagine how the situation can improve.
A dairy farm worker in Texas is the second-ever case of human infection in the U.S. Here's what it means for you.
An injury law firm studied government road quality data, and found almost half of the roads in some Northeast states are of unacceptable quality.