Parents disappointed by Salem-Keizer Public Schools staff cuts amid $70M budget shortfall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents and families at Salem-Keizer Public Schools are voicing their disappointment at the latest round of massive proposed layoffs the district is facing amid budget cuts.

About 400 jobs hang in the balance at Oregon’s second-largest school district, with the proposal outline slashing roughly 7% of the district’s total workforce. Now parents are making their voices heard about how unhappy they are with this development.

“There’s a lot better things they can cut funding to than our schools,” said parent Autumn Christensen.

This all comes as budget cuts have been piling up in the 10s of millions. Last fall, the district announced $30 million would be cut from the budget. Now another $40 million needs to be cut. It’s one of the reasons Christensen said she decided to take her children out fo the district last November.

“My son has a disability,” she said. “He has to be in a special class. Because of the budget cuts, his class was overcrowded with special education kids and he didn’t get the help that he needs — because he’s very high needs.”

Combined with cuts announced in December, it’s the biggest reduction Salem-Keizer has seen in more than a decade.

“We did limit the cuts but unfortunately $71 million is a big number and there’s no way to reach it without impacting our schools,” said Salem-Keizer Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Castañeda. “So in total we are reducing over 400 positions.”

The latest announcement of cost-cutting comes just as Salem-Keizer administrators and teachers have given final approval to a new contract.

In a statement, the Salem-Keizer Education Association said in part, “We believe the choices will harm our schools and ultimately our students.”

Parents want to put the money where it matters.

“The schools are our future,” Christensen said. “They’re the future of our planet, the future of Salem, the future of our world.”

Castañeda said certain programs like music, athletics, dual language and special education will not be affected.

“We demand a change in behalf of our students and staff,” Castañeda said. “We hope you will join us for caring for our district in our advocacy for stable and adequate funding for all students.”

Details on what jobs will be eliminated won’t be finalized until May. None of the cuts are final until the school board adopts a budget which usually happens in June. People can submit public testimony and participate in the upcoming board meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

