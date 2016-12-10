Parents Charged in Death of Teen Who Died From Emaciation, Allegedly Abused Two Other Children

A 16-year-old girl, who died from emaciation, was allegedly tortured and starved by her parents, according to court documents.

Natalie Finn died on October 24., and her mother Nicole Marie Finn, 42, and father Joseph Michael Finn, were arrested Thursday and charged in connection with her death.

According to court documents, Nicole Finn killed her daughter "intentionally, willfully, deliberately, with premeditation and malice aforethought."

Nicole and Joseph Finn are accused of secretly confining Natalie and two of her siblings, a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy in their home and reports also say that the parents deprived the children of “food, clothing, shelter, health care or supervision,” which caused "substantial" physical, mental and emotional harm."

Police began investigating the Finns after responding to their home in October when Natalie was suffering cardiac arrest. She later died at a local hospital.

Both face charges of first-degree kidnapping, child endangerment causing serious injury and neglect of a dependent person. Nicole Finn is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

According to WLBZ, neighbors had reported ongoing concerns about Natalie's well-being to police more than five months before her death.

One of those neighbors, Becca Gordon, said that Natalie would wear the same clothes for several days and smelled of body odor. The girl repeatedly asked neighbors for food for her and her siblings.

