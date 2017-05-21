Parents Arrested After Allegedly Forcing 5-Year-Old To Drink Mouthwash Because He Was Thirsty

Two Wisconsin parents have been charged after a 5-year-old boy was forced to drink mouthwash after telling his parents he was thirsty.

Tyriese Howard, 25, and his girlfriend 23-year-old Breya Allen were arrested after Howard's young son was found with a .2 blood alcohol level while hospitalized.

Read: Dad Gets Life in Horrific Killing of 7-Year-Old Son, Whose Body Was Fed to Pigs

The child also told police that sometimes he would get so thirsty that he would drink toilet water.

Police said doctors informed them that the boy had a history of being abused as they found scars all over his body, according to reports.

The five-year-old, and his two siblings, a six-year-old girl and three-year-old boy, told the authorities that their father and Allen - who they called "mom" - would attack them with coat hangers, spatulas, shoes and multiple other objects.

They would also allegedly get choked or punched in the face during the 'whoopins', according to KOB4.

Read: Mom Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Child For Making Grandma A Mother's Day Card And Not Her

They were reportedly too scared to report the abuse as they said their parents would tell them "snitches get switches."

Both parents were charged with child abuse.

The children are now staying with a foster family according to reports.

Watch: Mom Burns 9-Year-Old With Hot Iron For Not Bringing Papers Home: Cops

Related Articles: