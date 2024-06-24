Parents accused of leaving infant alone on NY beach to go boating

Parents of an infant are accused of leaving their child about five feet from the shoreline of Lake George in the Adirondacks while they went boating, according to New York State Police.

Paul D. Thorley, 30, and Mary E. Thorley, 29, of Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, are charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

At 5:47 p.m. on June 18, officers from New York State Police Troop G responded to Lake Shore Drive in the town of Lake George, located in the southern Adirondacks, for the report of an unattended infant on the beach. A passerby had heard a child crying for an extended period of time and discovered the child alone. The Thorleys reportedly left their infant unattended for around 15 minutes while they went boating on the lake.

They were issued appearance tickets to return to Lake George Town Court on June 27 and released.

A spokesperson for the New York State Police said the child, who is under 1-year-old, was uninjured and was not returned to the parents. The infant, whose gender was not identified, was instead released to a family member.

Where is Lake George?

Lake George is in the southeastern part of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York. The picturesque lake stretches about 32 miles in length and is known for its clear waters and scenic beauty. The lake lies roughly 200 miles north of New York City and about 50 miles north of Albany.

