Parents Accused of Abusing Twin Infants; One Had Maggot Crawling Out of Wound: Report

The parents of twin infants have been arrested after police found the babies “looking like skeletons.”

Police were called to an urgent care center in Oklahoma where Kevin Fowler, 25, and Aislyn Miller, 24, had brought the children.

Medical staff called police because they said the babies were so skinny that they reportedly looked "like skeletons," had bed sores and were suffering from severe diaper rash.

According to reports, both of them had infections. One of the babies reportedly had a maggot crawl out of one of her wounds and another had feces in their ear.

Due to their condition, the babies were transported to the hospital, according to reports, and the parents were taken into custody.

After seeing the state the infants were in, an Owasso police sergeant said it was the worst child abuse case he’s ever seen.

Miller reportedly told police that she knew there were issues but that they are “new parents” and don’t have experience taking care of infants.

She also reportedly told police that the fact the twins were born premature contributed to their condition.

Miller had no photos of the twins on her Facebook page, but did have pictures with another young baby boy.

Miller and Fowler were both booked on two counts of child abuse, according to court records, and remain in jail on $100,000 bail.

