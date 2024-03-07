Parent finds Chick-fil-A owner inside home with teen he sexually assaulted, cops say

An Ohio man is behind bars after officials say he traveled across states to meet and sexually assault a teenager.

Stacy Lee Austin, 49, drove over 400 miles from Belmont, Ohio, to Rowan County, North Carolina, according to a Facebook post from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 5, the 15-year-old’s parent called 911 after he came home and found Austin inside his house, officials said.

Investigators found out Austin had been communicating with the juvenile through social media and planned to pick the child up, authorities said. While at the teen’s home, Austin “performed sexual activities with them,” officials said.

Investigators said they found Austin’s underwear in a trash can inside the bathroom, along with some of the juvenile’s clothing. When they questioned Austin, he admitted to engaging in sex acts with the juvenile, according to officials.

Austin told investigators he was worried about losing his job as a Chick-fil-A owner, according to officials.

Austin’s Linked-In profile says he has been a Chick-fil-A franchise owner in St. Clairsville, Ohio, for over four years.

McClatchy News reached out to Chick-fil-A on March 7 for comment but did not immediately hear back.

“We have zero tolerance for the type of serious conduct alleged. Stacy Austin currently is an independent franchise owner, but as the investigation and legal process continues, he will not be present in the restaurant,” a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told WTRF.

Austin is charged with statutory sex offense with a child, officials said. He is being held without bond.

An attorney for Austin was not listed in court records.

