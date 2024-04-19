Parent arrested at Hope Mills Middle School baseball game for allegedly carrying a gun

A Fayetteville mother was arrested Thursday afternoon on allegations she brought a firearm to a middle school baseball game, a news release said.

Stevie Lynn Pelfrey, 35, is charged with carrying a weapon on an educational property, the release said.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a school resource officer allegedly observed Pelfrey with a handgun Thursday while she was attending the game at Hope Mills Middle School.

Pelfrey was released on $2,500 unsecured bail, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone that North Carolina law prohibits the possession of weapons on educational property," the release said.

Related: Gun found on Cumberland County high school campus Wednesday, student arrested

This is at least the third gun found at a Cumberland County school this year.

On April 11, a juvenile was arrested after a .45 caliber handgun was found at South View High School.

On Feb. 15, a loaded gun was allegedly found in a student's pocket as he slept in his car in the parking lot at Douglas Byrd High School.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Stevie Pelfrey accused of carrying gun at Hope Mills Middle School