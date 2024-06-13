Paramus begins improvements on busy intersection. Here's what's being done

Roadway improvements to one of Paramus’ busiest intersections at Forest Avenue and Spring Valley Road will take months to complete but aims to improve safety for both motorists and students who walk to nearby schools.

The work on the intersection started a week ago and has no concrete end date, but is expected to take a few months to complete. The work began after school ended to limit disruption for students, said Mayor Chris DiPiazza.

The improvements will widen the roadways, rehabilitate existing sidewalks, install ADA-compliant curb ramps, add additional sidewalks and install left turn lanes and left turn signals. The two roads will also be milled and paved, have new restriped crosswalks and will upgrade traffic signals with countdown signs and pedestrian push buttons, said DiPiazza.

Jun 12, 2024; Paramus, NJ; Workers begin improvements at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Spring Valley Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Crosswalk improvements for the intersection are especially important as students walking to nearby East Brook Middle School and Paramus High School from that side of town usually need to cross these streets, said DiPiazza.

The project is being funded by a $1.2 million New Jersey Department of Transportation local aid infrastructure grant. The borough would pull funds from its capital budget if the expenses exceed $1.2 million, said DiPiazza.

“Forest Avenue is one of if not the busiest roads in the county and the improvement will continue to help the flow of traffic as more residents and businesses come to Paramus,” said DiPiazza. “It’s our goal to keep improving every main intersection at least once a year.”

Local: Mrs. Hanna Krause's Homemade Candy in Paramus to close after 65 years

According to borough’s Planning Board engineer firm Neglia Engineering, Forest Avenue saw about 15,000 to 20,000 cars per day in a recent NJDOT count program.

Construction will cause closures on the intersection as the project moves forward; residents can keep up to date with these closures on the Paramus Police Facebook page, said DiPiazza.

Looking ahead to next year, the intersection of Farview Avenue and Midland Avenue is being looked at for improvement with the help of a $250,000 state grant, said DiPiazza. Improvements to the Oradell Avenue and Forest Avenue intersection is another future possibility, which could be a possible joint venture with Oradell.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paramus NJ begins improvements on busy intersection