What to watch on Paramount+ in April 2024 from Star Trek: Discovery to Knuckles

Paramount+ has a number of new titles premiering in April including the final season of Star Trek: Discovery. (Paramount+)

Paramount+ is set to have a busy month ahead in April, with new TV series and films coming to the platform for subscribers to knuckle down and enjoy.

April will mark a new chapter in the iconic Star Trek franchise, while other highlights of the month include a brand new action flick from Nicholas Cage. Elsewhere, Adam Deacon's British comedy Sumotherhood will also land on the streamer, alongside a new instalment in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

Here is everything you need to know about what is coming to Paramount+ in April.

Star Trek Discovery Series 5 | 4 April

David Ajala as Book, Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Wilson Cruz as Culber in Star Trek: Discovery, season. (Paramount+)

Trekkies get ready because there's a new adventure in space coming to Paramount+, with Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery heading into the final frontier for the last time.

Streaming in April

Series 5 will see the crew try and uncover a mystery that sends them across the galaxy in search of an ancient power that has been hidden for centuries. However, the Discovery is not the only one to seek this power, and the crew will have to face some dangerous foes along the way.

The Retirement Plan | 26 April

Nicholas Cage in Retirement Plan. (Paramount+)

Nicholas Cage stars in this action thriller about a retired hitman who is called upon by his daughter in order to help her and her daughter when she crosses the wrong people. Matt (Cage) has been living as a beach bum in the Cayman Islands, and he must dust off his skills to bring these people to heel.

Knuckles | 27 April

Knuckles (Idris Elba) in Sonic The Hedgehog 2. (Paramount Pictures)

The Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise is going strong, so strong that it now has its own TV spin-off for Knuckles. The character, voiced by Idris Elba, is setting off on his own journey of self-discovery as he helps train protégé Wade in the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Knuckles is set in between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and 3, making it the next chapter in the franchise that will no doubt have some impact on the forthcoming movie.

The Challenge: All Stars series 4 | 11 April

The Challenge All Stars is returning for a fourth season. (Paramount+)

Paramount+ is adding to its reality TV back catalogue with a new series of The Challenges: All Stars, which sees stars from previous series reunite in Cape Town, South Africa to take part in new games to compete for a $300k grand prize and the title of champion.

Every TV shows and films premiering on Paramount+ in April 2024:

4 April

Star Trek Discovery series 5

10 April

Sumotherhood

11 April

The Challenge All Stars series 4

26 April

The Retirement Plan

27 April

Knuckles

Watch the trailer for Knuckles: