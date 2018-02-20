Paramount drops Transformers 6 from its slate

From Digital Spy

We hate to be the bearer of bad (but actually kind of brilliant) news, but it seems as though our next planned trip to the Transformers universe has been cancelled.

(Un)fortunately, we're on about Transformers 6 here – which we guess is more Transformers 7 – and not the upcoming Bumblebee spin-off, which is very much steaming ahead.

According to Cinema Blend, Transformers 6, which was reportedly tipped for a 2019 release, has now been removed from Hasbro-Paramount's slate of upcoming titles.

With every cloud, there exists a silver lining, however. (Or vice versa, depending on your outlook.)

Because although it's looking likely that Transformers 6 will never see the light of day, Cinema Blend is also reporting that both Hasbro and Paramount are planning to "reset" the entire Transformers franchise following Bumblebee's release later this year.

And that 'resetting' of the movie series, which is very much needed if The Last Knight's reception is to be considered, might well involve other Hasbro-Paramount big guns.

Not content with dominating the action figure and toy market, the 'Hasbroniverse' also has big-screen adaptations (if we can call them that) of GI Joe, Dungeons & Dragons and Micronauts in the pipeline.

But that's not all – it was also revealed earlier this month that an Action Man movie is in the works, complete with a pencilled-in director and screenwriter. Sorry about that.

Bumblebee: The Movie will be arriving on December 21, 2018 in US cinemas and on December 26, 2018 in UK cinemas.

