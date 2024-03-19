Paralyzed teen recounts shooting
A paralyzed teenager is recounting a shooting.
Rodgers' statement comes a day after a CNN story detailing comments Rodgers made about the shooting in 2013.
UnitedHealth Group faced a cyberattack that froze an important subsidiary in the healthcare ecosystem.
Readyverse Studios partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to help bring the popular novel to the metaverse across web3. “Open” is a third-person battle royale experience in which players compete against each other in game-show-styled, multi-round collaborative modes using various gaming techniques, such as shooting, tactical positioning and driving.
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have swept the season series against the Celtics.
Kelce let his emotions show after 13 years with the Eagles.
Film armorer Bryan Carpenter, a witness for the prosecution, watched footage from the “Rust” set, pointing out instances of guns being used in an unsafe manner on the set prior to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Boston has been the best team in the NBA this season, and its new big man has been at the center of it all.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
Wizz describes itself as "a safe space to meet and chat with new friends." Can newly implemented safety measures help against allegations of "sextortion" on the app?
In today's edition: How to fix the NBA All-Star Game, the numbers behind the Niners' OT decision, 6-on-6 lacrosse, and more.
The stories you need to start your day: The Alabama embryo ruling, Lionel Messi’s new docuseries and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Lopez-Galvan wore a Butker jersey during last week's Super Bowl parade.
Ryan Gainer, a Black autistic teen, was shot and killed by California deputies after a mental health episode at his family home. While police say they followed protocol, his family said they should have deescalated the situation.
Van der Sloot's crimes and web of lies are the subject of a new Peacock documentary.
A cyberattack at U.S. health tech giant Change Healthcare has ground much of the U.S. healthcare system to a halt for the second week in a row. Pharmacies have struggled to determine how much to charge patients for prescriptions without access to their health insurance records, forcing some to pay for costly medications out of pocket with cash, with others unable to afford the costs. Since Change Healthcare shut down its network suddenly on February 21 in an effort to contain the digital intruders, some smaller healthcare providers and pharmacies are warning of crashing cash reserves as they struggle to pay their bills and staff without the steady flow of reimbursements from insurance giants.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.
Thieves in Los Angeles are stealing Chevy Camaros in larger numbers than ever. Police think the cars are being stolen to be used in street takeovers.
Huffman and Loughlin unwittingly became the faces of the widespread scheme in 2019. However, the actresses took different paths navigating the scandal.
A Jaguars employee who embezzled $22 million from the team has been sentenced to prison for more than six years.
Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student has died a day after being physically assaulted by a group of students. LGBTQ+ advocates point to a 'cycle of hate' in school and legislation