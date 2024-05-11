Parakeet with police vest to help NC officers catch ‘bad seeds,’ connect with community

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A parakeet with his own little police vest has joined the Fuquay-Varina Police Department.

On Friday, officers introduced ‘Five-O,’ a green-cheeked conure, to the community.

On his journey to get to know the people he serves and break in the new Avian Unit, police said Five-O visited Willow Spring High School to interact and engage with students.

School Resource Officer Osborne helped the students hold Five-O and showed them his little police vest.

Five-O visiting Willow Spring High School (Fuquay-Varina Police Department)

Police said Five-O also visited Cpl. Doxie in the police department’s breakroom, where he enjoyed chewing on her shirt and nuzzling her neck.

“He even got into her hair a little bit,” they said. “We think he might have been trying to build a nest!”

Five-O with Cpl. Doxie (Fuquay-Varina Police Department)

Police said everyone who got to see and hold Five-O left with a smile on their face.

“Maybe we can use Five-O to do some tracking for us and help us locate any ‘bad seeds’ who live in Fuquay-Varina,” the police department said. “I bet he’d give a judge a birds-eye view when testifying if he needed to.”

