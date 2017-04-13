    1 / 18

    Girl taking Easter eggs from bunny

    Puck Easter / L.M. Glackens. Illustration shows a little girl taking all the colored eggs from the Easter Bunny’s basket; she is putting them in her apron, but some have fallen on the ground and are broken. There is a hen wearing a bonnet in the background. – N.Y. : J. Ottmann Lith. Co., Puck Bldg., 1903 April 8. (Library of Congress)

    Parade of satire: Puck magazine Easter illustrations from cartooning’s Gilded Age

    “Puck,” considered America’s first successful humor magazine, was the creation of Austrian-born cartoonist Joseph Keppler (1838-1894). The magazine took its name from the mischievous sprite in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” as well as its tagline, “What fools these mortals be!”

    During its 40-plus-year run until 1918, “Puck” was known for its cutting-edge satire, political caricatures and eye-catching color cartoons.

    From the goddess Psyche admiring her reflection in a pond to Columbia donning a battleship bonnet — a comment on American colonial expansionism — the magazine’s Easter covers and illustrations were a showcase of art spanning the whimsical to the politically charged.

