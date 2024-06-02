‘Parade of planets’ on June 3: Here’s what it’ll look like in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six planets will align in the sky just before sunrise on June 3 in a rare celestial event known as a “planetary parade.”

The past few months have been exciting for skygazers in Tennessee with many residents capturing space phenomena from their own backyards.

In April, millions across North America witnessed the moon block the sun during a total solar eclipse. However, Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky saw a partial view of the eclipse, meaning that the Sun was only partially covered by the Moon.

Then, in May, an unusually strong solar storm hit the Earth and produced northern lights across the country, some visible in Middle Tennessee. News 2 viewers captured photos of the phenomenon.

Now, folks are preparing to catch the next big event known as the “planetary parade.” Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus, Mars, Neptune and Saturn are expected to align in the sky on Monday, June 3.

What will I see?

Although there’s excitement surrounding the celestial event, experts at NASA are urging people not to get their hopes up. According to NASA, only two planets — Saturn and Mars — will be visible to the naked eye on June 3.

The four other planets will be much harder to see. In fact, experts said Jupiter and Mercury will be “at or below the horizon in the morning twilight and not visible.” However, Uranus and Neptune could be visible with a telescope.

The weather forecast

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a few showers and possibly some thunderstorms late Sunday night in areas south of I-40. Folks in Middle Tennessee will have some patchy fog Monday morning, which could obstruct the view.

However, those wishing to see the planetary parade will need to be up by 5:10 a.m., which is about 20 minutes before sunrise. A faintly red Mars and pale yellow dot of Saturn should be visible around that time.

However, NASA reports both planets are already visible in the early mornings and will be for much of the summer.

