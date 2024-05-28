Parade of planets in Florida morning sky: Here's what to expect from this spectacular view

During the predawn hours of Monday, June 3, early risers are in for a rare celestial view. Multiple planets, including Mars and Saturn, will align in the sky as sunrise approaches.

It's a kind of planetary parade but worth noting: only a few planets will be visible to the human eye. Uranus and Neptune simply cannot be seen from Earth without the aid of a large telescope.

However, one does not need a fancy telescope to enjoy the planets that will actually be visible. Here is a realistic guide to what can be expected in the Florida sky on Monday morning.

What is the planetary alignment?

On the morning of Monday, June 3, a large alignment of planets will take place. Being in the perfect positions within the solar system, Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus, Mars, Neptune, and Saturn will appear to "line up" across the morning sky in this particular order.

While they are in their set orbits around the Sun, these planets are not truly "lining up". They are simply in perfect positions in their orbits in space to make them appear to "align" in Earth's night sky.

This happens on occasion throughout the years and it always makes for a beautiful view − and photo.

Will all those planets be visible during this planetary alignment?

Unfortunately, no. While they are present, Uranus and Neptune are not visible to the unaided human eye. These two planets are just too far away from Earth.

But you might have a chance of seeing Saturn, Mars, Mercury and Jupiter.

How to see the planet parade near Cape Canaveral, Florida?

The best time to see most of these planets will be between 5 a.m. - 6 a.m. A location with a clear view of the eastern horizon and without the interference of bright city lights is ideal.

The planets that are visible will appear in the sky as non-twinkling "stars". Here's what to look for during the morning show:

Saturn: Visible, yet not as bright as the other planets. Saturn rises in the east just before 2:30 a.m., yet it can be seen until sunrise. As the night goes on, it will rise into the sky, following the ecliptic − the same path as the Sun. Just before 6 a.m., it will be high in the southeast.

Mars: A bit less bright than Saturn. With its red hue, Mars is easy to spot. On the morning of Monday, June 3, it will be above the eastern horizon. Rising just after 4 a.m., it will lie to the right of the waning crescent Moon.

Mercury: Very faint and low on the eastern horizon as it rises just before 6 a.m.. It appears in close proximity to Jupiter.

Jupiter: Just below and to the left of Mercury is the bright planet Jupiter. With its massive size − 9x wider than Earth, according to NASA − Jupiter is one of the brightest planets in the night sky. However, as it rises in the east just before 6 a.m., it may be tricky to spot as sunlight starts to light the sky

When will the planets be visible on the Florida Space Coast?

After Monday, June 3, the show is not necessarily over. While not in the same positions, or in an "alignment", the planets will rise at similar times all throughout June.

