A parade of planets will align in the June 3 morning sky. What will be visible in Delaware

A planetary parade, an alignment of several planets, will occur next week, but not all planets in tow will be visible to the naked eye.

If you plan on looking skyward on June 3 to catch a glimpse of the action, make sure you know what will be in store to avoid disappointment.

Planetary alignment on Monday, June 3

Astronomers call this close pairing of planets a conjunction, meaning the celestial bodies are positioned in such a way that they seem aligned from Earth. In this photo, the sun, Earth and moon are in conjunction.

Planetary alignment is when several planets gather closely on one side of the sun at the same time, according to Starwalk.space.

Before dawn June 3, Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will be aligned in the sky.

While six planets will be part of the alignment, only Mercury, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn may be spotted with the naked eye. Neptune and Uranus will only be visible with the help of high-powered binoculars or a telescope, reports LiveScience.

How does planetary alignment work?

All planets revolve around the sun along the same orbital plane, known as the ecliptic on Earth, and all of them travel along it and eventually catch up with one another over time. Once the planets meet, it looks as though they are aligned as they path Earth, but the line will not be perfectly straight, according to Space.com.

With each planet moving at different speeds, the alignment will only last for a brief time, depending on each planet’s distance from the sun. This is also why planetary alignments do not always feature the same number of planets.

A conjunction is when two or more planets come close together in the sky.

A mini planetary alignment includes three planets.

A small planetary alignment includes four planets.

A large planetary alignment includes five or six planets.

A great or full planetary alignment features all solar system planets, and sometimes Pluto.

Where to see the planetary alignment on June 3

Jupiter and Saturn.

The planetary alignment will be visible almost everywhere in the U.S. on June 3, but the ideal time for tuning in may vary depending on your specific location. High mountains and tall buildings in your area could also hide the planets from view, according to Starwalk.space.

The best spot for viewing will be a portion of dark sky without light pollution and a clear view of the horizon. Most who view the event with the naked eye will see a crescent moon with Mars shining to the right, looking like a bright orange star, and Saturn farther off to the right, looking like a glowing yellow-white star, reports LiveScience.

In Delaware, the weather on Sunday, June 2, will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees. By nightfall, skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 81 degrees. The morning of Monday, June 3, will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees.

When will the next planetary alignment be visible?

Jupiter (L) and Saturn appear about one-tenth of a degree apart during an astronomical event known as a Great Conjunction on December 21, 2020 in Santa Barbara, California. The planets, which remain about 450 million miles apart in space, have not appeared this close together from Earth's vantage point since 1623, and it's been nearly 800 years since the alignment occurred at night. The conjunction, which occurs on the night of the winter solstice by coincidence, has become known popularly as the "Christmas Star."

The alignment may last for more than one day, so it is possible to see it on another night if you miss it the first time around.

If you end up missing out completely, planetary alignment is not as rare as it sounds, and there will be chances to witness the parade again.

From Space.com's perspective, it is quite common to see planets lined up along the ecliptic from our perspective on Earth, and it occurs a few times a year.

In case the celestial event on June 3 doesn’t pan out for you, the next planetary parades to make note of will occur on Aug. 28 and Jan. 18, 2025, both featuring Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, according to Starwalk.space.

