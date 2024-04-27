Parade crash suspect had BAC 3X legal limit in April arrest: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alan Lewis Booth’s arrest in April marked the second time within five months he was taken into custody on suspicion of driving with a blood-alcohol content at least three times the legal limit, according to newly-released police reports.

A preliminary test revealed Booth’s BAC at 0.24% when arrested April 17 at Jim Burke Ford on Oak Street, reports say. The legal limit is 0.08%

At the time, Booth was out on bail after allegedly driving drunk when his pickup backed at high speed into several people at the Bakersfield Christmas Parade, seriously injuring one of them.

Blood results in that case showed his BAC at 0.28%, police said.

Booth, 72, is now being held without bail. Hearings in both cases are scheduled May 30.

According to the newly-released documents, police were called to the dealership shortly after 5 p.m. after receiving a report Booth was intoxicated and appeared to have urinated on himself.

Officers contacted Booth inside the business. They noticed he smelled strongly of alcohol and had red, watery eyes and slurred speech, the reports say. His pants were wet.

Booth told them he drank a single shot of vodka before going to the dealership to get the front passenger tire on his Ford Escape fixed.

The damage indicated he may have hit a curb, police said.

“I confirmed with Booth several times that he had not consumed any of the alcohol after arriving at the business, which he confirmed,” an officer wrote in the documents. “Booth stated the only alcohol he had consumed was prior to driving to the dealership.”

A 375 ml bottle of TAAKA Vodka was in a black duffel bag Booth had on him, the reports say. It was between a third and half full, according to the reports, and alcohol appeared to have spilled in the bag.

The officers arrested Booth. His SUV was towed.

In a strange twist, one of the parade crash victims played a role in the arrest.

A friend of the victim — whose name is redacted — works at the dealership. The employee recognized Booth and called the victim after smelling alcohol, the reports say. The victim immediately called the District Attorney’s Office, and police were dispatched.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.