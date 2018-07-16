Parade Of 70 Land Rovers Celebrates 70 Years At Goodwood

Examples of all of the company's previous models were on hand.

An impressive parade of 70 Land Rovers has made its way up the hill route at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in celebration of the marque’s 70th anniversary.

The lineup was compromised of everything from Land Rover prototypes to the latest new model

The procession was led by a recreation of the very first Land Rover – a center steer prototype – and "HUE 166"; the first Series I pre-production prototype from 1948.

All four generations of Range Rover, five generations of Discovery – including the millionth built – and each model in the current range were also on hand for the run, which also included round-the-world expedition cars, fire engines, police cars and U.K.'s ex-Special Air Service (SAS) vehicles that all showed off the breadth of application for the company’s cars.

The Series I wasn’t particularly expected to be a hit when it was first launched, but it became such a success that it spawned the Series II and Series III, an example of which became the millionth Land Rover sold just 28 years after the very first prototype.

All four generations of Range Rover featured in the convoy, including a Trans-Americas Expedition example which crossed the all-but-impassable Darien Gap in 1971 and a 2004 example used by Cheshire Police. Also present was Land Rover’s Discovery nameplate showcased with an example of each of the five generations, including a round-the-world expedition car, the first Discovery ever built and the millionth Discovery to roll off the line.

Representing Land Rover’s very latest crop of off-road vehicles was an example of each of the latest line-up; Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Velar, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Evoque and Evoque Convertible.

Jaguar Land Rover U.K. sales director, Scott Dicken, said: "As we continue to celebrate Land Rover’s 70th anniversary throughout 2018, today was a real highlight. The vast breadth of vehicles here from fire engines and tow trucks, to expedition vehicles demonstrated the capability that is core to Land Rover name."

The full list of Land Rover models which took part included:

Land Rover Series I Centre Steer Replica

Land Rover Series I

Land Rover Series II

Land Rover Series III

Land Rover Defender

Range Rover Classic

Range Rover (mk2)

Range Rover (mk3)

Range Rover (mk4)

Range Rover Sport (mk1)

Range Rover Sport (mk2)

Land Rover Discovery (mk1)

Land Rover Discovery (mk2)

Land Rover Discovery (mk3)

Land Rover Discovery (mk4)

Land Rover Discovery (mk5)

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Freelander (mk1)

Land Rover Freelander (mk2)

Range Rover Evoque

Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Range Rover Velar

Source: Land Rover




