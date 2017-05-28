Parachutist injured in accident in New York Harbor: media reports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A parachutist was seriously injured in an accident in New York Harbor on Sunday during a Fleet Week event in which U.S. Navy and Coast Guard service members were participating, WABC-TV reported, citing the Coast Guard as its source.

The person was rescued from the waters off Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, and taken to a local hospital, it reported. The condition of the parachutist was not disclosed.

Representatives of the Jersey City police and the Coast Guard could not be reached immediately.

(Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Nick Zieminski)