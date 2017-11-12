Papua New Guinea beat US 64-0, reach World Cup quarterfinals

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — Lachlan Lam scored two tries on debut as Papua New Guinea overwhelmed the United States 64-0 on Sunday to advance unbeaten into the quarterfinals of the Rugby League World Cup.

Lam lived up to a rich pedigree as the son of one of Papua New Guinea's most famous rugby league products, Adrian Lam, who played 14 times for Queensland in Australia's State of Origin competition and has both played for and coached his home nation.

Playing at halfback, just as his father did, Lam scored the Kumuls' first try and touched down again as Papua New Guinea raced to a 22-0 lead after 16 minutes, putting the result of the match beyond doubt.

Papua New Guinea progresses to a quarterfinal against England while the United States exits the tournament with three straight losses after being beaten 56-12 by Fiji and 46-0 by Italy.