Paper towels catch fire at Charlotte Harris Teeter, prompting evacuation

A Harris Teeter was evacuated Monday evening when paper towels caught fire inside one of the grocery store’s aisles, Charlotte Fire said.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the store on Smith Farm Road in northwest Charlotte.

A Charlotte Fire spokesperson said the building was already evacuated when firefighters arrived at the store. When crews went inside, they found an aisle with paper towel rolls that were on fire. The fire had been partially extinguished at that point.

Firefighters put out the rest of the flames and took the smoking paper towels out of the store, the spokesperson said.

Crews ventilated the store to get rid of the remaining smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s not clear how much damage the fire caused or if anyone will be charged.

Channel 9 is working to learn when the store will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

