Papa Johns pizza to shut nearly a tenth of UK sites

Pizza chain Papa Johns has confirmed it will close nearly a tenth of its UK restaurants - all of which it says are "underperforming".

The closures follow a review of the business which began in January and identified locations which were "no longer financially viable".

The chain, which has 450 restaurants plus others in service stations and holiday parks, will close 43 sites.

The company has not said how many jobs will be affected.

Papa Johns UK managing director Chris Phylactou said: "Our priority is our team members, who will be fully supported throughout this process.

"Our goal is to work with impacted team members and attempt to find redeployment opportunities where available."

The closures are all in England and extend from Harrogate, North Yorkshire to St Helens, Merseyside, Billericay, Essex and Eastbourne, East Sussex.

All of them were "underperforming locations that are no longer financially viable", the company said.

The group had previously said it planned "strategic closures" in order to free up money for investment and improving profitability at its remaining UK sites.

The company intends to use the money to invest in its remaining UK sites. It plans to expand further into non-traditional sites like holiday parks and the chain said it would "announce other large retail partners in the coming months".

Separately, Revolution Bars has said it could put itself up for sale as part of a review of the business.

Its announcement followed press reports that said could shut about 20 bars, or a roughly a quarter of its outlets.

Revolution said that following a period of "external challenges" which had hit its performance it was "actively exploring all the strategic options available to it to improve the future prospects of the group".

This could include restructuring parts of the group or a sale of "all or part of" the group, it said.