Paolo Banchero scores 20 points as Magic beat Hornets for ninth win in 11 games

Charlotte Hornets guard Vasa Micic (22) attempts to drive past Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 20 points, Cole Anthony scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, and the surging Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 101-89 on Tuesday night for their ninth win in 11 games.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Magic (36-26), who moved 10 games above .500 for the first time since April 18, 2012.

Anthony was one of four reserves to score in double figures for Orlando, whose bench outscored Charlotte’s 46-23.

Vasa Micic, who got the start at point guard with LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin out with injuries, had a career-high 21 points for Charlotte (15-47), which lost its fifth straight. Tre Mann and Brandon Miller each scored 18 for the Hornets.

The Magic led 45-43 at halftime as 52% shooting helped them overcome 12 turnovers.

Orlando began to create some separation near the end of the third quarter with Banchero knocking down a 3 and Anthony scoring on a driving layup high off the glass and connecting on a 3 from the top of the key to push the lead to nine entering the fourth.

Anthony stayed hot in the final period, scoring seven straight points to push Orlando's lead to 92-76 with seven minutes to play.

The Hornets never got within 10 again.

Charlotte's Miles Bridges, who entered averaging 21.4 points per game, was held to seven points on 3-of-16 shooting.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Washington on Wednesday night.

Hornets: At Washington on Friday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba