Pantry opens to help feed 'struggling' Quedgeley residents

Vicky Ranford has raised thousands of pounds since January

Food and other groceries are being made available cheaply for residents in Kingsway in Gloucester, when a new food pantry opens this week.

The idea came from Quedgeley town councillor Victoria Ranford, who saw Facebook posts saying people were unable to feed their families.

She has raised £6,000 since January to stock the shelves at Kingsway Sports Pavilion.

Residents can also make donations at locations in Quedgeley and Tuffley.

Quedgeley Community Pantry opens its doors in Kingsway on Wednesday.

Ms Ranford said the idea came about in a bid to try and combat the "suffering" of local people.

"There's a need in the community. People are suffering with the cost-of-living crisis and the general economy - people are struggling to feed their families," she said.

"Quedgeley Town Council thought we could do something about that, so we set up this pantry project."

Residents will be able to sign up for £3 a week, which will allow them to help themselves to 10 items from the pantry.

All the basics will be available, from tea and coffee to washing-up liquid and dog food.

Donations to Quedgeley Community Pantry can be made at St James' Church in Quedgeley, Quedgeley Library, Tuffley Library and the Scout Hut in Quedgeley.

Local schools will also be doing three food drives a year to help out.

'People finding it hard'

Local charities and other groups have also expressed an interest in supporting the initiative.

Andrew James, from the Severn Vale Rotary Club, said it could get involved in helping the pantry.

"People are finding it very difficult to get the money to survive. I can't see things getting better overnight," he said.

Quedgeley Community Pantry will open twice a week, on Wednesdays from 14.00 to 18.00 and Sundays from 10.00 to 14.00.

