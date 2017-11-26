Saints facing high-powered Rams without top 2 cornerbacks

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton works out prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The New Orleans Saints are facing Jared Goff and the high-powered Rams without their top two cornerbacks.

Marshon Lattimore is out with an ankle injury, and Ken Crawley has an abdominal injury. Lattimore is missing only his second game of the season, while Crawley had played in every game during the Saints' eight-game winning streak after missing New Orleans' two season-opening losses.

The Rams are without leading receiver Robert Woods, who sprained his left shoulder last week in Minnesota. Woods leads Los Angeles with 47 receptions and 703 yards receiving.

The 49ers will be without starting right tackle Trent Brown against the Seahawks. Brown hurt his shoulder in practice Wednesday and is inactive.

Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders is active against the Raiders despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Linebacker Shane Ray (wrist/ankle), and nose tackle Domata Peko (illness) will also play after being listed as questionable.

Receivers Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) and Johnnie Holton (concussion) are active for the Raiders after being questionable.

___

SEATTLE-SAN FRANCISCO

Seahawks: S Kam Chancellor, CB Shaquill Griffin, G Oday Aboushi, RB Mike Davis, LB D.J. Alexander, WR David Moore, DE Dion Jordan.

49ers: RT Trent Brown, S Adrian Colbert, DL Leger Douzable, DE Aaron Lynch, LB Pita Taumoepenu, DT D.J. Jones, WR Victor Bolden.

___

DENVER-OAKLAND

Broncos: TE Jeff Heuerman, QB Brock Osweiler, RB De'Angelo Henderson, LB DeMarcus Walker, OL Cyrus Kouandjio, NT Kyle Peko, WR Isaiah McKenzie.

Raiders: CB David Amerson, QB Connor Cook, LB Shilique Calhoun, DL Jihad Ward, T Jylan Ware, T David Sharpe, DT Darius Latham.

___

JACKSONVILLE-ARIZONA

Jaguars: DB Jalen Myrick, LB Donald Payne, DL Eli Akou, OL William Poehls, OL Patrick Omameh, OL Jermey Parnell, WR Allen Hurns.

Cardinals: QB Matt Barkley, WR Brittan Golden, WR John Brown, WR Carlton Agudosi, S Rudy Ford, OL Matt Tuerk, DT Corey Peters.

___

NEW ORLEANS-LOS ANGELES RAMS

Saints: CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Ken Crawley, QB Taysom Hill, WR Austin Carr, C Cameron Tom, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, RB Jonathan Williams.

Rams: QB Brandon Allen, WR Robert Woods, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, RB Lance Dunbar, RB Malcolm Brown, DT Ejuan Price, OT Cornelius Lucas.

___

DOLPHINS-NEW ENGLAND

Dolphins: QB Jay Cutler, G Jermon Bushrod, DE William Hayes, S Maurice Smith, CB Torry McTyer, G Isaac Asiata, WR Rashawn Scott

Patriots: C David Andrews, T Marcus Cannon, WR Chris Hogan, WR Matt Slater, TE Martellus Bennett, CB Eric Rowe, RB Mike Gillislee.

___

CHICAGO-PHILADELPHIA

Bears: LB Danny Trevathan, WR Josh Bellamy, DB Bryce Callahan, OL Tom Compton, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, DL Roy Robertson-Harris, QB Mark Sanchez.

Eagles: TE Trey Burton, DT Beau Allen, OL Will Beatty, RB Wendell Smallwood, WR Marcus Johnson, QB Nate Sudfeld, LB Dannell Ellerbe.

___

BUFFALO-KANSAS CITY

Bills: WR Kelvin Benjamin, LT Cordy Glenn, RB Mike Tolbert, RT Conor McDermott, TE Logan Thomas, CB Shareece Wright.

Chiefs: LB Dee Ford, LB Terrance Smith, CB Darrelle Revis, LB Ukeme Eligwe, C Jordan Devey, RG Parker Ehinger, CB Tyler Bray.

___

TAMPA BAY-ATLANTA

Buccaneers: QB Jameis Winston, DE Robert Ayers, CB Vernon Hargreaves, G Evan Smith, T Leonard Wester, TE Luke Stocker, DT Sealver Siliga.

Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, T Ty Sambrailo, WR Nick Williams, WR Marvin Hall, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Sean Weatherspoon, G Sean Harlow.

___

TENNESSEE-INDIANAPOLIS

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Rishard Matthews, DB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, FB Jalston Fowler, OL Corey Levin, DL David King

Colts: CB Quincy Wilson, RB Matt Jones, CB D.J. White, TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), OL Tyreek Burwell, OL Kyle Kalis (knee) DT Hassan Ridgeway.

___

CAROLINA-NEW YORK JETS

Panthers: CB Captain Munnerlyn, QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Alex Armah, CB LaDarius Gunter, LB Andrew Gachkar, OT John Theus, DE Bryan Cox Jr.

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Derrick Jones, CB Robert Nelson, OLB Freddie Bishop, LB Obum Gwacham, OL Ben Ijalana, C Jonotthan Harrison.

___

CLEVELAND-CINCINNATI

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, WR Sammie Coates, DB Darius Hillary, DB Derron Smith, OL Marcus Martin, TE Matt Lengel, DL T.Y. McGill.

Bengals: WR John Ross, CB KeiVarae Russell, RB Brian Hill, LB Vincent Rey, S Shawn Williams, OB Alex Redmond, OL Christian Westerman.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .