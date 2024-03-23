Pantego residents asked to shelter in place during police standoff with barricaded suspect

Pantego police issued a shelter in place order for residents Friday night after a reported shooting that that led to a chase and an ongoing standoff with a barricaded suspect.

All residents along Shady Valley Drive, Green Tea Drive and surrounding courts, and Country Club in Pantego were asked to shelter in place, Pantego police announced at around 7 p.m. in a Facebook post.

A shooting and chase ended with the suspect barricaded inside a home, according to a KTVT reporter. Arlington police are assisting Pantego officers.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.

Today's top stories:

→ Arlington firefighter shot in chest during welfare check identified

→ Tarrant Appraisal District says it's victim of ransomware attack following website crash

→ Fort Worth Zoo prepares to say goodbye to baby gorilla moving to new home

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.