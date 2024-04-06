Panola County Sheriff’s Office teaches children about shotgun safety

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office had their firearms instructors helping the Panola Archery Club learn about shotgun safety on Saturday.

Captain Jones, lieutenant Ferris, investigator Nixon and deputy Curry from the sheriff’s office all ran the shotgun safety station for the clubs Kids and Vets’ Day event on Saturday morning.

A member of Panola County Sheriff’s Office teaches a child about shotgun safety. Photo courtesy of Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

Participating children got to learn to safely shoot a variety of shotguns at fixed and thrown clay targets. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Forest Service were also there to meet with the children.

The participants also got to learn to use bows and .22 rifles at other stations set up for the event.

