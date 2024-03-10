Panhandle groups aid in wildfire relief as those affected begin to clean up debris

As many communities throughout the Texas Panhandle have been affected by the wildfires throughout the area, many non-profits, groups and organizations across the region and beyond are working together to help those communities affected recover and rebuild.

According to the City of Borger, the City of Fritch, Stinnett and the surrounding areas are currently in need of cleaning supply donations to help remove debris following the wildfires that affected the area.

"Right now, we are focused on clean-up supplies, leather gloves, trash bags, trash cans, things of that nature, rakes, snow shovels, anything that could help in the clean-up process," Deidra Thomas, public engagement coordinator for the city of Borger, said.

"All of the things that are metal - it's bent, it's broken, there are nails everywhere - so the more protection we can give these people the better," Thomas added.

A truck carrying hay is seen heading down US 60 toward Canadian. Hay donations are pouring in to the areas impacted by wildfires ongoing in the Texas Panhandle.

According to Thomas, they currently have a surplus of food, water and other comfort items, but as things begin to cool and they reach the two-week mark, the city feels concern for when the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) leaves the area and the number of volunteers that will be available in the upcoming month.

"We are not making the thresholds for FEMA. The threshold for uninsured properties is over $45 million, so we are not going to be getting any assistance from the federal government, meaning a lot of this is going to fall back on the community, our non-profits and faith based organizations to help get these people back to where they need to be. ... As they (emergency agencies) pull out, we will really need the community to help step in," Thomas said.

Product donations are being accepted at The Dome Civic and Convention Center located in Borger, and monetary donations are asked to be given to the Hutchison County United Way. For all other questions or inquiries, people are asked to contact the wildfire hotline at (806) 273-0955.

Yolos Food truck traveled from Amarillo set to serve the Canadian community and those impacted by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hemphill County in late February.

One organization trying to make a difference for two families impacted by the wildfires includes the Amarillo Area CASA (AAC) as well as the Pampa Area CASA (PAC), raising funds for their CASA foster children who have lost their homes in a fire.

"Imagine being a foster child displaced from your original home or origin anyway, and then you move to a foster home and begin adjusting, and then it burns down and you have to move again. We felt like we need to step up and be the calm in their chaos. Our kids already go through so much and lose so much in the first place, and then to have to go through that again, it's traumatic, so we are trying to help in any way we can to lessen that trauma," said Jarah Mendoza, executive director for the Amarillo Area CASA.

Although for privacy reasons, the organization could not share the exact location of the foster families affected, Mendoza was able to share that two of their foster families lost their homes as a result of the fires.

A house destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek wildfire in the Scott Acres area of Stinnett Texas.

The AAC has currently raised $1,000 to benefit a Hutchison County family caring for a foster child, while the PAC is currently raising funds for a foster family caring for nine children in their area.

To make a donation to either locations or families in need, individuals are asked to visit their official Facebook page and donate to their "Click and Pledge" page link .

Additional means of donating to the wildfire relief efforts underway include the following organizations as relief and support continues to come in from numerous groups, individuals, businesses and more.

High Plains Food Bank accepted more than 39,000 lbs in non-perishable food donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Wednesday, March 6.

The Amarillo Area Foundation is collecting online donations for its Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, creating funding needs for area nonprofits, individuals and organizations affected by the wildfires at https://amarilloareafoundation.org/disaster/ .

The Amarillo National Bank is making donations to relief efforts across the panhandle through its wildfire fund, including a $1 million donation to the Amarillo Area Foundation, $150,000 donation to the Texas Panhandle 100 Club, $100,000 donations to the First Baptist church in Canadian and Connect Community services in Fritch as well as $50,000 donations to the Hutchinson County United Way, Panhandle Community Services and Salvation Army of Borger Tx.

Amarillo National Bank donates $1 million and collects donations benefiting the Amarillo Area Foundation Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund as announced Feb. 28 in the ANB tower main lobby.

The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon and the United Way of Hutchison County are collecting donations to meet the needs of the communities affected by the wildfires as they begin to rebuild.

The High Plains Food Bank established the Texas Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund that will provide food or water to affected communities through donations made at https://www.hpfb.org/?form=TXPHDisasterRelief2024

The Walmart Foundation made a $250,000 grant donation to the Hutchinson County United Way in response to the wildfires in the Texas Panhandle. Walmart also established mobile BBQ feed units and a WiFi hotspot and charging station, operated by the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center located at their Borger location.

Toot’n Totum's “Change for the Better – Panhandle Strong” Program will support Texas Panhandle wildfire victims where customers across all locations can donate or round up their change at the checkout to benefit the program.

Natural Grocers is allowing shoppers across their 23 Texas locations to make a $1 $5 or $10 donation or donate a non-perishable food item now through March 31 that will be donated to the Amarillo Area Foundation benefiting the communities impacted by the wildfires.

Gods Pit Crew is offering "Blessing Buckets", five-gallon buckets containing non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, first-aid kits, Bibles, and handwritten notes of encouragement to those recovering from the wildfires.

U-Haul locations across the Texas Panhandle are offering 30 free storage and U-Box container usage to residents impacted by the wildfires.

Hoffbrau Steak and Grill House is raising donations through their STAR Fund online. They also invite the community to dine with them for lunch or dinner on March 13, where 5% of their daily sales will benefit the State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund.

On Friday, the United Family launched a statewide donate-at-the-register campaign to raise funds for wildfire disaster relief. Running from March 8 to March 23, all proceeds raised by the campaign will go to the Amarillo Area Foundation. In addition to running the campaign and sending supplies to the area, the company said it will also match the first $20,000 donated by guests. The fundraising campaign will run in all United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, and Amigos locations across Texas and parts of Eastern New Mexico.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: For Texas wildfire relief, Panhandle area gathers funds, support