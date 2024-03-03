Panhandle Butterfly House, funded by IMPACT 100, offers habitat for Zen moments | Guestview

Twenty-seven years ago, a couple of butterfly enthusiasts approached Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful and requested they add a "butterfly house" program to their Nature Walk project in Navarre Park, and the Panhandle Butterfly House (PBH) was born. With a humble beginning and a goal to educate others, trained volunteers began creating pollinator gardens and live lifecycle displays. The vivarium became a place of wonder where visitors could see how to make their pollinator gardens and butterflies in a real-life habitat.

People learn best by hearing, seeing and doing, and that's what the PBH did for 21 years. Unfortunately, we lost our home in Navarre Park and knew we had to start over. Persevering was our only option, as we would not give up! Through the generosity of our parent organization and many supporters, we found a location in Milton and began creating the outside gardens and making the historic Jones House our home. We started having programs, but these only gave visitors part of the educational experience. We knew we needed to have a vivarium again. Building the vivarium seemed like wishing upon a star, and the ladies of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, became the star that helped us find our way. We received a bright, shining grant for $106,000 in 2020.

IMPACT 100 grant funds were used to build a new butterfly vivarium, which exhibits live butterflies in their natural habitat. The grant paid for about half the cost of the vivarium. We could not have done it without them, and we love working with the grant liaison from IMPACT, Susan Bonsignore. She was so helpful and supportive in helping us make the project a success and she still keeps in touch to see if we need anything. IMPACT grants make a difference for many organizations throughout the community, just like ours.

Now, people can again have the full experience as they walk among the butterflies. Docents can educate, and visitors can see it all in person, from container gardens that help the pollinators to our extensive pollinator gardens with thousands of native and Florida-friendly pollinator plants. Docents also teach visitors how to make their own yards more attractive to butterflies. Together, we can support nature and enjoy the beauty of it all. We invite the community to come visit us to enjoy the gardens and butterflies and learn more about the life cycle of butterflies. We have hands-on activities and displays following the Monarch’s lifecycle: egg, caterpillar, chrysalis, and a butterfly. Visitors love butterflies; some just come in and have a Zen moment.

The Panhandle Butterfly House is committed to exclusively displaying Florida-native butterflies in the vivarium, allowing visitors to learn about the butterflies they may encounter in their backyards and throughout nature. In addition to our live butterflies, we also have a collection containing more than 300 mounted butterflies from all over the world, donated by a local butterfly collector, Dr. Tom Grow.

We are planning our seasonal grand opening in late March. We will have about 200 butterflies for everyone to see. The exact date will depend on the butterflies and the weather, so visit our website for the announcement of the opening date https://panhandlebutterflyhouse.org/

We can’t accept caterpillars or butterflies from the public to avoid the possibility of bacterial diseases or parasites being brought into our facility. We do encourage sponsorships and financial support of any kind from businesses or individuals.

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children; admission is free for children under 5 years old. We welcome groups and offer discounts for groups of children or adults. Contact us for details. We are typically open from 10 am to 2 pm Wednesday through Saturday when nature permits. Our hours do vary based on the season, so please call 850.741.9077.

Louise Biernesser is program chair for the Panhandle Butterfly House & Nature Center and secretary of Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Panhandle Butterfly House is funded by IMPACT 100