Panetta Wants Trump Apology For Obama Wiretapping Claims

President Donald Trump alleged his predecessor bugged Trump Towers during the 2016 election, but he hasn't produced proof.

Former Defense Secretary and CIA Director Leon Panetta said Monday there was no evidence former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election, as now-President Donald Trump claimed on Twitter earlier this month.

“I don’t get it and I don’t think America gets it,” Panetta told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” about Trump’s accusation, adding that there was no proof "at all."

Read: No Evidence Backing Trump's Wiretapping Claim, House Intelligence Committee Says

Panetta suggested Trump should not only back down from his allegation but also say sorry to his predecessor.

“I don't think there is any evidence here,” Panetta added. “The president frankly ought to acknowledge that a mistake was made, apologize to President Obama and move on. Move on. He's got too many other issues to deal with.”

To date, the White House has not provided any evidence to back up Trump’s claims. But the Trump administration hasn't distanced itself from the president's remarks that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower phones in October.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, for example, said last week she didn't have facts to prove the allegations but that the House Intelligence Committee was investigating the charge.

"The answer is I don't have any evidence, and I'm very happy that the House Intelligence Committee are investigating," Conway said March 13 on "Good Morning America."

FBI Director James Comey was expected to testify on Capitol Hill Monday before a House committee about Russia's role in last year's election as well as provide some answers about whether Trump was indeed wiretapped.

“I don't think there's any evidence at all to substantiate that and I would not be surprised if Director Comey, today, basically says as much,” Panetta said Monday. “You know, we have both the House Intelligence Committee, the Senate Intelligence Committee, both Republicans and Democrats who are saying there is absolutely no evidence.”

