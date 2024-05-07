Panera to phase out ‘charged lemonade’ after families file lawsuits in connection to deaths

Channel 2 Action News has learned that Panera Bread Company is phasing out its caffeinated lemonade drink after families filed lawsuits against the company in connection to the deaths of loved ones.

The drink had gone viral on social media due to its high levels of caffeine.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Panera said:

“We are excited to continue the success of our recent menu transformation, which began with our core options of sandwiches and salads. We listened to more than 30,000 guests about what they wanted from Panera, and are focusing next on the broad array of beverages we know our guests desire – ranging from exciting, on-trend flavors, to low sugar and low-caffeine options. Our enhanced beverage portfolio, including new Blueberry Lavender Lemonade, Pomegranate Hibiscus Tea, Citrus Punch and a Tropical Green Smoothie will reinforce our mission of delivering what our guests want most – amazing taste, quality ingredients and value.”

Channel 2 Action News first broke the story about the death of Sarah Katz, a student at the University of Pennsylvania. She died in Sept. 2022 after she drank a “Panera Charged Lemonade” at a Philadelphia store, according to a lawsuit filed by her family.

According to the lawsuit, Charged Lemonade has anywhere from 260 to 390 milligrams of caffeine, exceeding the combined caffeine content of Red Bull (114 milligrams) and Monster Energy Drink (160 milligrams).

Katz had a pre-existing heart condition called Long QT Type 1 Syndrome, which she was diagnosed with at age 5. People with the condition can experience life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms after very intense physical exercise.

Lawyers for the family argue that Katz didn’t know the drink was caffeinated and said the drink was offered side-by-side with all of Panera’s non-caffeinated drinks. The drink was not advertised as an “energy drink,” according to the lawsuit.

Lawyers for the family say Katz died after suffering from two cardiac arrests after she came home from the restaurant.

According to the lawsuit, Katz died directly as a result of drinking Charged Lemonade.

In December, Channel 2 Action News confirmed the death of another person tied to the lemonade. In a lawsuit from that family, it alleges Panera’s charged lemonades caused Dennis Brown, 46, to go into cardiac arrest after he left the restaurant on Oct. 9.

According to the lawsuit, Brown had charged lemonades with his early dinner at the Panera near his job in Florida and died while he was walking home.

Brown’s family says he avoided energy drinks because he had high blood pressure.

The lawsuit alleges Brown had been drinking the charged lemonades for six days and was a member of Panera’s sip club where you can order unlimited drinks.

Following Katz’s death, Panera started posting warnings about the lemonade on its website, saying:

“Naturally flavored, plant-based, with about as much CAFFEINE as our Dark Roast Coffee. Use in moderation. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women. Caffeine260 mg.”

In a statement about Brown’s death, Panera said they expressed their sympathy over his death and based on their investigations, “we believe his unfortunate passing was not caused by one of the company’s products. We view this lawsuit which was filed by the same law firm as a previous claim to be equally without merit. Panera stands firmly by the safety of our products.”

Earlier this year, the company announced it would be making changes to its menu to refocus “on guest favorite soups, salads, sandwiches and mac and cheese.”

There was no word at the time if the revamp would include removing the charged lemonade from the menu.

