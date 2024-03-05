Panera Bread class action lawsuit settlement: Find out if you qualify for cash or food voucher

If you placed a Panera Bread delivery order between October 2020 and August 2021, you may be eligible to receive a settlement payment.

Three separate class action lawsuits filed in Missouri, California and Illinois allege Panera's representation of its delivery fees and delivery menu prices on the Panera app and website were false and misleading, says settlement administrator Kroll Settlement Administration LLC.

Panera decided to avoid further costs of defense and settle the claims, agreeing to provide up to $2 million worth of Soups & Mac vouchers and cash settlements to those affected.

According to Panera's website, there are 124 locations in New York.

Here's how to find out if you're eligible and when you may see the money.

Are you eligible?

If you placed a delivery order on the Panera app and/or the Panera website between Oct. 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021, you may be eligible to receive a payment.

What are your payment options?

If you are eligible for the payment, you have two options — a Soups & Mac voucher settlement award or a cash settlement award.

The soups and mac voucher award, which will be sent electronically, includes up to two vouchers for one free item from Panera's "Soups & Mac" menu. Each voucher is worth $9.50 and no additional purchase is necessary to use the voucher.

If you opt for a cash settlement, you'll receive an electronic payment of up to $12 through Pay Pal, Venmo, or other electronic means.

How to file a claim

If you have a class member ID, which you would have received through an email notice, you can file your claim online at deliverypricesettlement.com.

It's ok if you don't have a class member ID — you can still submit your claim by mail to: Panera Delivery Fees Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, PO Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

Claims must be submitted by June 10, 2024.

And if you wish to object to the settlement or exclude yourself, you must do so by March 11, 2024.

When might you see your payment?

It depends.

The court has already granted preliminary approval of the settlement and will make its final decision on May 31, 2024.

Payments will be delivered within 60 days of the effective date but if the decision is appealed, payment might be delayed.

Looking for more information? Contact Kroll Settlement Administration LLC by calling 833-462-4684 or through their online form.

What's on Panera's Soups & Mac menu?

Wondering what your options are on Panera's Soups & Mac menu?

Currently, the company's website lists mac and cheese, broccoli cheddar soup, turkey chili, homestyle chicken noodle soup, creamy tomato soup, bistro french onion soup, cream of chicken and wild rice soup and vegetarian autumn squash soup.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Panera Bread lawsuit settlement: How to receive cash or food voucher