New panel to study reparations for Black New Yorkers includes Westchester nonprofit leader

Linda Tarrant-Reid saw firsthand what racial injustice looked like as a young girl in 1950s New Rochelle, which had a separate school for Black children until a federal judge ordered the city to integrate its schools in 1961.

Today, Tarrant-Reid, an author and nonprofit leader who still lives in the Westchester County city where she was raised, holds a new role that will put to use her own experiences and Black history scholarship. She's one of nine people appointed last month to a New York commission that will examine the lasting harms caused by slavery and racial discrimination and how to make reparations to Black New Yorkers.

The panel was formed under a law signed in December by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the culmination of a six-year push in Albany that finally led to the bill's passage last June. Its charge is to do a broad study and issue a report within a year that recommends "appropriate remedies and reparations."

Linda Tarrant-Reid of New Rochelle is one of nine New Yorkers appointed to serve on the state's Community Commission on Reparations Remedies, which will study the lingering harms of slavery and discrimination on Black residents and make recommendations.

New York was the second state, after California in 2020, to order a reparations study. Several cities have done so as well, and at least one has started making amends: Evanston, Illinois, approved paying up to $25,000 per person — initially for home costs only, later expanded to direct payments — to Black residents whose families lived through that city's era of housing discrimination.

Tarrant-Reid was chosen for New York's commission by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a fellow Westchester resident.

'Still more work to do'

In an interview, Tarrant-Reid described her new task as a natural continuation of her 20 years of studying and writing about Black history, including for her 2012 book, "Discovering Black America: From the Age of Exploration to the Twenty-First Century."

“This is a wonderful opportunity for me to really utilize all of the information, all of my skills, and my beliefs that there is a major difference," she said. "Black people have not been treated as full, equal citizens, even though we’ve worked very hard in the civil rights movement to bring about legislation and housing and transportation and voting rights. There’s still more work to do.”

The panel's future recommendations could take many forms. Some may cause political turbulence. Republican lawmakers voted against the commission bill, and after Hochul signed it state GOP Chairman Ed Cox bashed the project as "divisive and unproductive," a "taxpayer-funded exercise in futility," and "a slap in the face to all New Yorkers, regardless of their race, who are demanding solutions to real problems, not imagined ones."

At the bill-signing ceremony, Hochul acknowledged that "a lot of people instinctively dig in when they hear" about reparations. But she pointed to a litany of unmistakable disadvantages for Black Americans, including elevated rates of poverty, illness and death; polluted city air; lagging home ownership and college education; and hurdles to attaining generational wealth.

"And to those who think that even having this conversation is unfair or wrong, I say it would be wrong not to have it," Hochul said. "Because to bend that arc of justice, we have to be willing to talk about the hard things, right? To debate them and argue them. It's alright. We owe it to each other and our fellow New Yorkers to have a candid, good faith conversation."

Federal bill: Bowman co-sponsors bill that seeks $14 trillion in slavery reparations for Black Americans

Preserving history, feeding the poor

Before her appointment to the commission, Westchester County lawmakers honored Tarrant-Reid in February in recognition of Black History Month, both for her writing and her 13-year-old nonprofit, The Lincoln Park Conservancy. The conservancy's dual mission is to preserve the history of New Rochelle's Black community and to grow vegetables for free distribution to the poor.

Linda Tarrant-Reid harvests kale with volunteers Jarell Jones, 18, and Jack Monahan, 17, in the Grow! Lincoln Park Community Garden in New RochelleÕs Lincoln Park July 13, 2023. All the produce grown in the garden is distributed at no charge to city residents as part of the effort to alleviate food insecurity in the city.

One of its three gardens is a 10,000-square-foot plot on the former grounds of Lincoln Elementary School, the segregated institution for Black children that was torn down by New Rochelle after the 1961 court decision.

Hochul signs: NY to study reparations for slavery, possible direct payments to Black residents

The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies, as it is formally known, has yet to meet or begin its work. In an interview, Tarrant-Reid shared her initial thoughts on its mission and areas it should explore. Here's an excerpt of that discussion, lightly edited for clarity.

Q: What types of remedies should the commission consider?

A: What I really expect for all of us to do is to really do a deep dive into the harms which have impacted African Americans and heirs of slavery to a great degree, across the board. Housing, education, building black wealth, health care – (in) all of these areas Black people have experienced great harms and lack of access and lack of equity. So social justice is a huge part of the reparations puzzle.

Q. What about payments, and how can the damage cost be calculated?

A. I think that’s a big question, and one that we will be tackling with much deep analysis. This is not something that you can just say out loud without a real deep analysis. Evanston is the first city to enact a cash reparations law, and so that is something to watch. ... It’s not really just a cash payment. It’s an investment in the future of African Americans who have been harmed by the institution of slavery.

Q. Do existing government programs such as contract set-asides for minority-owned businesses address the lasting damage of slavery and discrimination?

A. Certainly there are small steps to be inclusive. They haven’t been that successful in including a large swath of the Black population that experienced the harms and continue to experience the harms. In housing, you still have housing discrimination laws being violated. ... Recently, one of our major real estate companies here in Westchester just got sanctioned for discrimination in housing. ... These are all incredible starts but they’re a drop in the bucket compared to what needs to be done to bring African Americans up to the level where they’re full citizens, receiving equal access and equal justice.

Q. Does one area stand out as more important than others?

A. I don’t want to put one harm over another harm, because all of them are bad. All of them have held African Americans back. So what we want to do is study the range of harms and then recommend some repairs and reparations, and that’s what in general we’re charged with doing.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for The Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Black reparations study commission appoints Westchester's Tarrant-Reid