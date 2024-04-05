Panel moves forward on complex master plan study

Apr. 4—Cumberland County commissioners are interested in seeing a master plan for facilities at the Cumberland County Community Complex.

Monday the building and grounds committee approved allowing Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster to move forward with the procurement process to have a firm present a master plan for the complex and fairgrounds.

Committee chairman Wendell Wilson, 6th District, said the complex needs several repairs and upgrades and the county has previously considered major upgrades in the area including a building a new facility to host events both indoor and outdoor.

Foster invited the Lose Design Company to give a brief presentation during Monday's meeting. The presentation merely described the company and some of the projects it has developed.

"We have done several sports and recreation facilities among many other projects," said Marc Bond, vice president and director of the company's Knoxville office.

"Your design reflects your community," Bond said.

Bond met briefly with Foster and Cumberland County Community Complex Manager Donnie Moody prior to the building and grounds meeting.

Bond explained the process with the Lose Design Company is developing a master plan, reviewing the property site, reviewing any Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation requirements, discuss utilities, meet in groups, tour other facilities, review must haves and nice to have requirements for the facility, public input hearings and web-based input.

"We have all the research and know what we want. We just don't know how to do it and how to maximize our area," Foster said.

Bond said their group usually includes revenue generation ideas for facilities.

Foster said, "There are hoops to jump through if you want to start the process."

Joe Sherrill, 6th Dsitrict commissioner, said, "We need some planning to get this set up."

Mark Baldwin, 7th District commissioner, asked, "Would the fair board have any input on this?"

Wilson said it would as part of the process.

"We would have to go through the procurement process through the finance committee to have presentations and choose a group," Foster said.

Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, moved to allow Foster to go through the process with the finance committee.

Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, supported Mall's motion and it was unanimously approved.

In other areas, Wilson reported RMB company rebid the gas canopy project for the county's refueling station at the Cumberland County bus garage. The area is where emergency vehicles and buses refuel their vehicles, which needs a new canopy.

"The bid came back at $57,175 and did not include electric or concrete. Jennifer Turner [finance director] said the county has used this group before and have had good results with them. We will need to make the budget committee aware of the bid," Wilson said.

Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, said he wanted to move forward with the project, but would like to know the cost of the concrete and electric.

Baldwin said, "I think we should move forward. None of us want to pump gas in the rain. We shouldn't expect our emergency service workers or bus drivers to do it."

No formal action was taken but the cost of electric and concrete for the canopy will be researched.

In other areas, Commissioner Sue York, 1st District, volunteered to organize a program in May for the dedication of a bronze plaque honoring the late long-time Cumberland County Meteorologist Steve Norris. The county will honor Norris by having the plaque installed on the small stone museum building adjacent to the courthouse, which also served as an office for Norris.

York reported the ceremony will be on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. at the stone museum building adjacent to the courthouse.

Foster reported renovations and repairs were going well at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

"They have been good about not disturbing us. When they do the roof repairs, the covering will be peeled back down to the bare steel on the roof. We will be considering moving some of the offices around. The finance office will move down to the basement, the VSO [Veterans Service Office] will probably go over to the Milo Lemert Building and the Military Museum is interested in getting the stone museum building for a library. We're about to start shuffling them around. We may need to look at a lease with them for the stone building. It's still looking like December before they're finished with the work," Foster said.

Moody reported the Community Complex will have a new digital sign put up on the Hwy. 70 N. side entrance near Livingston Rd. in the near future.

Committee members Dewey Walker, 1st District; and Terry Lowe, 5th District; were absent.