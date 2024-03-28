Panel discusses importance of women in politics

During the event at OUC as part of Women's History Month several local figures spoke on the importance of women in politics.

CHILLICOTHE — Ohio University Chillicothe recently held an event as part of Women's History Month where community members gathered to learn more about the history of women in politics.

Guests were able to watch a screening of "Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics," a WBGU docuseries, which looks at the achievements and barriers broken by women of both political parties in Ohio. Highlighted figures include the first female Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, the first African American female lieutenant governor in all 50 states, and the longest-serving woman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

After the screening, several important local figures spoke on the importance of women in politics. The panelists were Stacy Brooks, Senior Judicial Attorney for the Ohio Supreme Court; Kristal Spetnagel, Chillicothe City Auditor; Dr. Jean Kearney, former Chillicothe City Council Member; Alicia Gray, former Chillicothe City Council Member; Nancy King; former Chillicothe City Council Member, and first woman to hold that office; Margaret Planton, former Mayor of Chillicothe, and first woman to hold that office.

In the screening and on the panel the women talked about how they started their path in politics. Some were approached by others to run and some had a feeling inside them that made them run. Kearney, for example, said she knew she had to run to make a difference as she had never seen someone like her holding any power.

"If not me, who?" Kearney asked herself.

While she and the other women on the stage faced many struggles, like being labeled bossy and called names when they spoke up, all of them knew they needed to run and give politics a chance so that they could be able to help those like them.

When asked how to get more women interested in politics Brooks said it is important to keep asking women to run and giving them those opportunities they may have never thought about. She said it is also important to foster connections at any stage, just because a woman is not running for an election does not mean she can't be involved in politics.

"Whether you're in office or not you can make a difference," said Planton.

