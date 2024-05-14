As pandemic funding runs out, teacher layoffs possible before next school year

Teachers around the country are facing possible layoffs before the next school year.

Some school districts are facing budget shortfalls as money provided during the pandemic is running out.

This comes as enrollment figures are dropping and inflation remains a problem.

Watch: Survey: Majority of Florida teachers say not enough resources to combat student violence

Some districts are expected to cut hundreds of positions, including teachers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.