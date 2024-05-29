Panda lover news: 2 more giant pandas are coming to the National Zoo in 2024

Giant pandas will once again be at the Smithsonian National Zoo beginning later this year.

The news comes after Mei Xiang and Tian Tian − who had been in the U.S. for 23 years − and Xiao Qi Ji, who was born in August 2020, returned to China in November after a bittersweet farewell in Washington.

Two new giant pandas will replace them beginning sometime before the end of 2024, said Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, in a social media video announcing the news.

"I'm thrilled to announce that within this year we'll once again welcome a new pair of giant pandas," Bunch said.

Who are the new giant pandas?

The National Zoo said Wednesday it's set to receive male panda Bao Li and female panda Qing Bao, both two years old, from China.

The zoo also said a new 10-year research and breeding agreement has been signed with the country.

How long have pandas been at the National Zoo?

The first panda came to the U.S. from China in 1972, and the fluffy animals have been a staple of Washington's Smithsonian National Zoo ever since.

Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji returned to China after attempts to renew the Smithsonian's 3-year agreement with China Wildlife Conservation Association failed.

The more than 50 years of diplomacy surrounding the giant pandas continued earlier this year, when the San Diego Zoo announced they would be receiving a pair of pandas from China, although the timeline is not clear yet.

The San Francisco Zoo will also host pandas for the first time since 1985, the zoo said in April. That timeline has also not been announced.

Contributing: Julia Gomez, Saman Shafiq, USA TODAY

