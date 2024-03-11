Pancheros to open in Evesham this spring. What we know

Another Pancheros is coming to Evesham.

Pacheros will open its seventh location in South Jersey and second in Evesham.

Remodeling of the soon to be Pancheros Mexican Grill continues

The Pancheros will open up next to the REI CO-OP in the TownePlace shopping center across from the Promenade Shopping Center.

The building is currently being renovated and is expected to open up sometime in the spring.

Pancheros operates 11 stores in New Jersey, including in Cherry Hill, West Berlin, Voorhees and Glassboro.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant known for their fresh-made tortillas has roughly 75 locations in 13 states.

