Panasonic Unveils Solar Roof That May Appear on the Tesla Model 3

At a press event in Japan, Panasonic revealed its Photovoltaic Module HIT solar roof that provides enough power to charge a vehicles lithium-ion battery.

How it Works

The type of solar panels currently available on vehicles typically power only 12-volt batteries that are used to support key-on and -off functions plus some on-board electronics features, such as air conditioning or infotainment. However, Panasonics Photovoltaic Module HIT has a 180-watt output capability, which would enable it to charge a vehicles lithium-ion batteries, as well. This means that Panasonics solar roof could extend the driving range of a plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle, and increase fuel economy where applicable.

Panasonics new solar roof modules are compatible with three-dimensional curve processing to match a vehicles body design. For the upcoming Prius PHV, the Photovoltaic Module HIT has been adapted to conform to the hybrids aerodynamic body style. But Panasonic said in its news statement that it plans to expand the use of its modules, which means the roof could soon make its way onto other vehicles.

Could the Tesla Model 3 be Next?

Panasonic is a top supplier to Tesla, and manufactures lithium-ion battery packs for its vehicles, PowerWall, and PowerPacks at Gigafactory 1. The company is also Teslas manufacturing partner for solar roof tiles and panels at Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, New York. The supplier has indicated that it would like to expand its offering to include hardware for autonomous vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted on Twitter that the Model 3 would probably offer an optional solar roof. The three-dimensional curve processing would give it the ability to mold itself to the Model 3s sleek and aerodynamic body, and potentially provide a way to increase range without increasing battery size.

@John_Gardi We will probably offer that as an option — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2016

