Panama City hosts final leg of Walk in My Shoes to raise awareness of child sexual abuse

PANAMA CITY — Lauren’s Kids, a Florida-based nonprofit, announces the return of Walk in My Shoes, a 1,500-mile trek across Florida to raise awareness, educate communities and empower survivors of child sexual abuse.

April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Lauren's Kids works to prevent child sexual abuse and help survivors heal from the experience.

Panama City will conclude the April 2024 Walk in My Shoes with the final leg of the walk Saturday at the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, 210 E. 11th St., Panama City. Registration is open at 9:30 a.m. The program begins at 10:15 a.m. The walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Lauren's Kids also will host a celebration at the advocacy center to cap off a successful month. The celebration will be at 11:45 a.m.

According to a news release from Lauren's Kids, Trauma Therapy House at the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center was rebuilt with the help of the Lauren’s Kids Foundation and the AshBritt Foundation after the therapy building was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

