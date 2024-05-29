Panama City Beach woman accused of making a bomb threat against Fort Walton Beach Police

FORT WALTON BEACH — A Panama City Beach woman has been arrested after police say she made a false report of a bomb at the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

According to a news release from the Police Department, on May 24, Scarlett Williams, 43, made a call to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department's Communication Center claiming that a bomb was placed inside the department office. After an intensive search of the department with help from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office K9 unit, it was found that there was no explosive device in or around the building.

The release said the Fort Walton Beach Special Investigations Unit was able to quickly identify Williams, and with assistance from the Bay County Sheriff's Office and Panama City Beach Police Department, she was taken into custody.

Williams was charged with making a false report concerning the planting of a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, which is a felony.

"This hoax call took away valuable time from three law enforcement agencies that could have been used to serve their communities," the police news release said.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Bay County woman accused of making bomb threat at Fort Walton Beach PD