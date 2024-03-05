Panama Bars Martinelli From Running in Presidential Election
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Bloomberg) -- Panama’s electoral authority bared former President Ricardo Martinelli from seeking another term in May’s election after he was convicted of money laundering by a criminal court.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Tech Giants Drag Down US Stocks After Torrid Rally: Markets Wrap
Gold Climbs to Record on Mix of Fed Pivot and Geopolitical Risks
Bitcoin Retreats After Record-Setting Run That Topped $69,000
Martinelli’s vice-presidential nominee and former Security Minister Jose Raul Mulino will take his place on the ballot, the authority said. He is also prohibited from seeking a seat in congress.
Martinelli, 71, has been living inside Nicaragua’s embassy in Panama for the past month after a top court upheld a 10-year prison sentence against him for money laundering. Nicaragua granted political asylum to the former president, agreeing with his claim of political persecution.
Early polls showed Martinelli leading the presidential race by a wide margin ahead of the May 5 election. A poll published in February without his name showed almost half of voters undecided, with independent congresswoman Zulay Rodriguez leading among decided voters with 14% support.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Humanoid Robots at Amazon Provide Glimpse of an Automated Workplace
Immigration Rage Drowns Out the US Labor Market’s Need for Workers
The Monaco Royals Whose Deals Have Brought Peril to the Palace Doors
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.