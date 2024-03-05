Panama Bars Martinelli From Running in Presidential Election

(Bloomberg) -- Panama’s electoral authority bared former President Ricardo Martinelli from seeking another term in May’s election after he was convicted of money laundering by a criminal court.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Martinelli’s vice-presidential nominee and former Security Minister Jose Raul Mulino will take his place on the ballot, the authority said. He is also prohibited from seeking a seat in congress.

Martinelli, 71, has been living inside Nicaragua’s embassy in Panama for the past month after a top court upheld a 10-year prison sentence against him for money laundering. Nicaragua granted political asylum to the former president, agreeing with his claim of political persecution.

Early polls showed Martinelli leading the presidential race by a wide margin ahead of the May 5 election. A poll published in February without his name showed almost half of voters undecided, with independent congresswoman Zulay Rodriguez leading among decided voters with 14% support.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.