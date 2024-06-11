Pamela Smart renews bid for sentence reduction: 'I do not want to die in prison'

HAMPTON — Pamela Smart is asking the New Hampshire governor and Executive Council again to commute her life sentence, 34 years after being incarcerated for conspiring to kill her husband.

Smart, 56, filed a petition this week requesting to meet with Gov. Chris Sununu and council members to discuss her life sentence without parole, which she has served at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility. She was convicted in the murder of her husband Gregg Smart, having convinced her then-teenage lover from Winnacunnet High School to commit the killing in 1990.

“Thirty-four years is a very long time,” Smart said in a recent video message asking for the commutation. “During that time, I’ve done a lot of work on myself and a lot of spiritual work and just had a big growth in who I am and how I deal with things and people.”

Smart has attempted previously to shorten her sentence but has been unsuccessful. Most recently, the Executive Council rejected her petition in 2022, a decision reaffirmed by the state Supreme Court, which found no jurisdiction for it to act on the sentence.

Tuesday, Sununu did not directly answer whether he supported commuting Smart’s sentence but said she has the right to go through the petition process.

“New Hampshire’s process for commutation or pardon requests is fair and thorough,” Sununu said. “Pamela Smart will be given the same opportunity to petition the council for a hearing as any other individual.”

Pamela Smart during her 1991 murder trial.

In her video statement, Smart said she was hoping for the chance to talk with the governor and council about her time served and the responsibility she has accepted for her actions. She said she is prepared to discuss any questions.

“If I could come in person or via video conference so that we could share an honest conversation, I would be extremely grateful for that,” Smart said.

Smart was convicted of being an accomplice to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and witness tampering in 1991. She remains the only person in jail who was convicted of the killing, the other four being the gunman Billy Flynn, and three of his WHS classmates.

Smart noted she was the only one left incarcerated in her petition and called her “death by incarceration” “inhumane.”

“I do not want to die in prison,” Smart wrote in the petition. “I have been in prison nearly all of my adult life, and to face a future without any hope for release is crushing my spirit to the point that it is a struggle to stay alive every day.”

Smart’s accomplishments in prison have included graduating from college and becoming an ordained minister, as well as mentoring other inmates.

In an attached letter to Sununu dated March this year, Smart said it has taken “years, decades even,” to take responsibility. For years, she said, she “only scratched at the surface” of that responsibility. She said God gave her the strength to persevere so she could move to “the place of growth and accountability” she says she has reached today.

“Today, I accept responsibility for the murder of my husband Gregg,” Smart said. “I am the one to blame for his absence from this world.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Pamela Smart renews bid for sentence reduction