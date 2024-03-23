Pamela Moses announces plans to run for Senate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former voting and human rights activist, Pamela Moses, officially announced her candidacy for the United States Senate.

Moses requested an Independent and Republican petition, which means the former Democrat executive committee member plans to run as a Republican.

“As a seasoned advocate for social justice and community empowerment, Pamela Moses brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her potential candidacy. Her decision to seek Republican acceptance for the US Senate demonstrates her commitment to representing the diverse voices and interests of Tennessee on a national level,” said Moses’ team in a press release.

In 2021, Moses was convicted of illegally registering to vote. She was sentenced to six years in prison, but the conviction was later reversed.

In April of 2015, Moses pled guilty to felony counts of tampering with evidence and forgery. The District Attorney’s office says she also pled guilty to misdemeanor counts of perjury, stalking, theft of under $500 property, and escape.

The tampering with evidence conviction caused Moses to lose her right to vote and register to vote in Tennessee. She was “permanently deemed ineligible,” according to the DA’s office.

Moses admitted that she registered to vote while she was permanently barred due to a felony conviction, but she claimed that probation officials told her she was eligible to be reinstated.

The illegal registration case was dismissed before she was given a second trial.

In the state of Tennessee, having a felony conviction does not hinder a Tennessee resident from running for the US Senate.

Moses plans to formally initiate her candidacy in Nashville on March 25, the anniversary of when marchers’ arrived at the Alabama State Capitol building and presented a petition to Governor George Wallace. An event that took place just months before the Voting Rights Act was passed into law in 1965.

Moses is best known as an activist in the Memphis community. She founded the Memphis chapter of Black Lives Matter and has led initiatives for equality.

She also works in politics, serving as North Memphis Ambassador for Change.

“I am honored to take this step towards representing all of the people of Tennessee in the United States Senate regardless of political affiliation,” said Moses. “Our country is facing significant challenges, and I believe that by working together across party lines, we can create a brighter future for all Americans.”

