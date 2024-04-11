Pam Hester talks tourism at Kerr Lake

Apr. 10—HENDERSON — At the end of each year, a gargantuan ball drops in New York City to mark the beginning of the new year.

Soon, while that ball drops, Henderson will drop a catfish — designed by local metal artist Christy Stainback — during the annual fireworks show.

Vance County Tourism Director Pam Hester is also hoping to have a base created for it, so it will remain on display outside of New Year's Day.

Why a fish? Back in 2011, one Nick Anderson caught a 143-pound, 57-inch-long blue catfish during a fishing trip at Kerr Lake, breaking the world record of 130 pounds.

Tourism was the topic at the Glass House at Satterwhite Point on Tuesday for Women in Business. It's a Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce event that drew a 50-strong crowd of "soprano and alto voices," as HVCC Chair Margier White described.

Vance County is a hidden jewel, said Hester, and it's got a lot to be proud of. It has the largest manmade lake east of the Mississippi River and many people don't even know it exists.

Kerr Lake, with largemouth and striped bass calling its waters home, is known among the bass-fishing community. The Eastern North Carolina Bass Fishing Challenge had a tournament over the weekend. In fact — John and JT Denton were the winners with five fish and 100 points.

At that tournament and others, each fisherman visiting town brings $187 or so to the local economy — food, lodging and the occasional shopping trip. Some 100-400 boats set sail at those tournaments, and competitors fish in twos.

The same goes for the many dance tournaments hosted at McGregor Hall when each dancer represents around $187. Multiply that by the number of family members that turn out to support them.

There's also a lot to see outside the structure of a tournament — like Back to Eden, a former plantation-turned event space that has drawn in busloads of people, some from other states or even countries. Last year, a group of teachers from the Philippines paid a visit when they were in the country for a baseball game.

The Raleigh Road Outdoor Theater, Corbitt Museum, Henderson Institute and Southern Classic Cars are there for history heads as well, said Hester.

"Don't let me hear that people don't want to come here," she said.

Indeed, Vance County has lots to be proud of. With the S-Line coming down the pike, the goal will be to find ways to entice those stepping off the train to stay a spell.

Vance County is on the cusp of becoming a state-certified retirement community, she said. The only thing left to do is a formal presentation.

That designation will draw in retirees looking for a community where they can be active without dealing with the hustle and bustle of big cities.

Hester dispelled some of the myths around VCT — no, the department is not municipally funded, despite it being under the county. All funding comes from an occupancy tax at local hotels.

And any proceeds from events at Kerr Lake — like the annual fireworks show — go towards State Parks.

As a conclusion, she implored attendees to combat negativity with positivity. "It's not, 'only in Henderson,' " she said.