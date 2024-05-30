Palo Alto PD investigating daylight burglaries of occupied homes

(KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is investigating two daylight burglaries this week in which residents were present at the time. No contact was made between the suspects and the victims in either case.

On Tuesday at about 3:33 p.m., Palo Alto PD got a call reporting a burglary in the 100 block of Seale Avenue. Officers were told that the burglary occurred between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

The victim, a woman in her sixties who rents a room at the back of the home with a side door, went outside briefly using the door and went back inside after closing it. An hour later, she told police, she discovered the door was open and that it had been pried open from outside.

The resident didn’t hear anyone inside and believes it’s likely the burglar heard her and fled. Two other people were also home at the time, but they were asleep.

Nothing was taken or disturbed within the home, police said.

The following day, on Wednesday, May 29 at 12:14, Palo Alto PD got a call reporting a burglary on the 1100 block of Palo Alto Avenue that occurred between 7 and 8 a.m. The victim in this case, a woman in her thirties, reported that she heard the front door open and close about a minute later.

She told police she assumed it was her landlord, until she noticed her cell phone and wallet were missing. She went outside and found items from her wallet discarded on the sidewalk near the intersection of Palo Alto Avenue and Chaucer Street.

The door was likely unlocked, she told police. Nothing else was taken or disturbed.

Police are investigating both cases. At this time, there is nothing connecting them to one another, police said.

