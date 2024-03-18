Palmyra officials table vote on hazard mitigation plan because of climate change language

Palmyra Borough Council members tabled a resolution adopting a new hazard mitigation plan, with members saying they won't vote for it because of the language defining climate change.

At least two council members addressed concerns about how climate change provisions in the Lebanon County 2023 Hazard Mitigation Plan could affect the borough, and asked if the language could possibly be removed. By voting to approve this as borough's official plan, officials said it makes the city eligible for federal disaster relief funds.

Councilwoman Jane Quairoli said at the March 12 meeting that with the language as written now, she will "not vote for it."

"My concern (is) with that whole 'man-made' climate change thing," she said. "I'm not saying there's not climate change. I'm not convinced that it's man-made ... If that's in there, what's to say that the state can't come back to us and say 'well, this was man-made.'"

In part of a two-page definition on climate change, the plan states that activities such as large scale consumption of fossil fuels and deforestation have caused atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration to significantly increase. The result of rapid climate change being "unparalleled in Earth's history and an extinction event approaching the level of a mass extinction."

"The corresponding rise of average atmospheric temperatures is intensifying many natural hazards, and further threatening biodiversity," the plan states. "The effects of climate change on these hazards are expected to intensify over time as temperatures continue to rise, so it is prudent to be aware of how climate change is impacting natural hazards."

Other boroughs, including the city of Lebanon, have passed the county's plan as their own hazard mitigation plan. However, Palmyra council members have all expressed concerns about the climate change language.

Councilman Anthony Catalani called the language in the section "political," and was not needed when talking about the actual handling of disasters.

"All types of things in that section there, I just don't think it belongs," he said.

Both Catalani and Quairoli said they are concerned that the climate change language could be provisions the state could use to penalize the borough in the future.

According to the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, which amended the Stafford Act, county and local governmental agencies need to have a hazard mitigation plan that is updated every five years to receive certain types of federal assistance. These plans must be updated in accordance with the requirements set forth by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Officials said that if the Palmyra Borough Council were to reject the county's hazard mitigation, they could use their own resources to develop their own to qualify for federal disaster relief funds. However, to receive federal assistance, it would still need to include requirements set forth by PEMA and FEMA.

"Basically, if you don't have a hazard mitigation plan, and there's a disaster, we won't be eligible for any funding," Borough Manager Roger Powl said to council members at the March 12 meeting.

The county hazard mitigation planning team identified 23 hazards within the county, two more than were identified in the 2018 plan. The new hazards included blighted properties and an emergency services responder shortage.

Other hazards identified from the planning team included natural hazards such as wildfires, hurricanes and tropical storms, pandemics and infectious diseases, and extreme temperatures. The team also listed human-caused hazards that included utility disruption, civil disturbance and the opioid epidemic.

The local planning team kickoff meeting was Feb. 2, 2023, with several public meetings both in person and online on the plan held throughout 2023 for residents to provide input on updating the plan. Planners also held online surveys to gain public input into the process.

None of the borough council members at the meeting indicated that they took part in the public meetings or online surveys before the plan was approved by the county commissioners. The Lebanon County Commissioners unanimously approved the hazard mitigation plan at their Feb. 3, 2024 meeting.

Council members requested more information from borough solicitor Josele Cleary about what actions they could take moving forward. The council's next meeting is March 26.

Liquor license transfer fee

Council members did unanimously approve a resolution adding hearing fees for liquor license transfers and local agency law appeals. Powl said the $500 fee is to cover the borough's costs for those hearings.

"We have to have a court stenographer here, we always have our borough solicitor here and we have to advertise it," he said. "So we were getting reimbursed only for the advertising cost, so that's why the (solicitor) said we should have a fee for those hearings."

Powl added that the fee would not cover all the borough's costs to hold a hearing, but it would cover most of them and the funds would need to be paid up front to the borough.

In the past few months, council members have held two hearings to transfer a liquor license owned by Ninkovich LLC to 1 East Main Street. The first was in October by Derek Ninkovich, sole owner of Ninkovich LLC, and the second in February by Ninkovich's brother Chris Behney, sole owner of Behney Enterprises and owner of the East Main street property.

Behney, the founder of Just Wing It restaurants in Annville and Lebanon, is the only person who contacted the borough council about the first liquor license transfer before the October hearing. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State website with records filed in February 2011, Ninkovich and Behney are listed as a co-owners of the name "Just Wing It."

In both hearings, council members rejected the controversial liquor license transfer.

Powl said that after the borough advertised both hearings, they sent the bills for the advertisements out to be reimbursed. While officials received reimbursement for the second hearing in February, as of Tuesday they were still waiting for reimbursement on advertising for the October hearing.

Council member vacancy

Council member William Garber II was appointed as the borough's assistant zoning & codes enforcement officer and resigned from the borough council. Garber said it has been an honor to represent the residents of Palmyra.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on council working with the great members and learning so much," he said. "I also look forward to serving the residents as the assistant codes and zoning officer, helping to improve our community."

Officials are looking for a resident to finish the remainder of Garber's term, which expires Jan. 5, 2026. Several residents expressed interest in filling the post, including former council member Tom Miller.

Council members have 30 days from March 18 to appoint a new council member.

